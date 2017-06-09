Edgewater man, church volunteer, charged with sexual abuse of a minor

In May 2017, the Anne Arundel County Child Abuse Unit launched an investigation into an allegation of sexual child abuse. Detectives interviewed the juvenile victim in this case and learned the suspect was a volunteer at the Iglesia Hispanic Emmanuel Church located in the 900 block of Cedar Park Road, Annapolis, Maryland. The suspect, Erick Ernesto Granados-Zeledon (39), was a chaperone and bible study instructor at the church.

During the course of the investigation, Child Abuse detectives obtained evidence that Erick Granados-Zeledon had sexually abused the juvenile. Child Abuse detectives obtained an arrest warrant charging the suspect with Second Degree Sex Offense, Second Degree Child Abuse, Third Degree Sex Offense, Fourth Degree Sex Offense, Sexual Abuse of a Minor, Sodomy and Second Degree Assault. On Thursday, June 8, 2017 Child Abuse Detectives arrested Erick Granados-Zeledon without incident at his residence located in the 1700 block of Oldtown Road, Edgewater, Maryland.

The Iglesia Hispanic Emmanuel Church has been cooperating with law enforcement in regards to the investigation. The suspect in this investigation is no longer a volunteer at the church and had no affiliation with their private school or daycare. As the investigation continues the Anne Arundel County Police is urging any other victims or anyone with information on this incident to contact the Anne Arundel County Child Abuse Unit at 410-222-4733. One can also remain anonymous by calling the Anne Arundel County Tip Line 410-222-4700 or Metro Crime Stoppers.

Source : AACOPD

