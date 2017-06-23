Documentary about Ed Sullivan and the Civil Rights Movement will screen at March on Washington Film Festival

Sullivision: Ed Sullivan and the Struggle for Civil Rights Teaser Revealed at March on Washington Film Festival

The trailer of the documentary, Sullivision: Ed Sullivan and the Struggle for Civil Rights, which is now in production, and a panel discussion about the story of Ed Sullivan and his contribution to the civil rights movement will be part of the 5th annual March on Washington Film Festival held in Washington, DC July 13 – 22, 2017. The screening and discussion will be on July 15th at 3:00 PM at the US Navy Memorial, 701 Pennsylvania Avenue, N.W.

Ed Sullivan and the Struggle for Civil Rights tells the story of the man who single-handedly changed the face of popular culture and impacted the minds and lives of both his performers and his viewers. This long-awaited, 70-minute documentary takes a surprising look at the man who was once television’s most influential personality. Visit www.mpslegacyproductions.com to learn more.

Suzanne Kay, daughter of the iconic actress and singer Diahann Carroll, and Margo Precht Speciale, granddaughter of Ed Sullivan, are Producers. They will participate in the film festival panel along with Diahann Carroll, Dwandalyn R. Reece, Ph.D., Curator of Music and Performing Arts, National Museum of African American History and Culture.

Ed Sullivan is best known for creating television’s longest running variety show and for introducing The Beatles to America. But he was also a risk-taker who consistently booked African-American artists despite threats from southern sponsors and letters from irate white viewers. He showcased unknown artists who are household names today, and he treated them with grace and dignity at a time when racism was the norm, challenging America to do the same.

Based on interviews with celebrities, Sullivan’s family members, and media analysts, this documentary shines a light on a little known chapter in America’s struggle for racial justice. Harry Belafonte, Diahann Carroll, Berry Gordy of Motown, Diana Ross, Oprah Winfrey, and Whoopi Goldberg are just some of those interviewed as they talk about how the show was a launching pad for their careers and changed their vision of America and America’s vision of African-Americans.

Oprah Winfrey talks about watching Diana Ross on the Sullivan Show. “Imagine me being ten years old and my family on welfare. You don’t understand what it’s like to be in a world where nobody looks like you. When I first saw Diana Ross looking glamorous and beautiful, it represented possibility and hope. It was life changing.”

