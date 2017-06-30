“Discovering the Chesapeake” YouTube series featuring Bay scientists continues throughout July

This summer, we’re deepening our understanding of Chesapeake Bay through the eyes and stories of our faculty and students at the University of Maryland Center for Environmental Science. Our weekly YouTube video series called “Discovering the Chesapeake” features our scientists and the research that sets them apart.

In June, we learned about the disappearance and resurgence of seagrasses, the scope of its watershed and what makes the Bay different from its neighboring watersheds, and a tiny fish that has big ecological and economical impacts.

Throughout the summer, you can visit the University of Maryland Center for Environmental Science’s page on YouTube every Monday at noon for a new episode. Subscribe to our page at http://bit.ly/youtube-umces to receive notifications about new videos.

Here’s the line-up for July:

July 3: Raleigh Hood, a research professor at Horn Point Laboratory, and graduate student Jacqueline Tay take you into the world of jellyfish to explain how their research helps them forecast when jellies will be in the water and discuss the value of jellyfish in the Bay’s ecosystem.

July 10: Allen Place, a biochemist with the Institute of Marine and Environmental Technology, takes us behind the scenes of his efforts to understand the treasures of the Chesapeake, including terrapins and blue crabs, and introduces us to a lesser-known Bay visitor that reminds him of “Alien.”

July 17: Sairah Malkin, a microbial ecologist at Horn Point Laboratory, says illness-causing bacteria tend to get the most attention, but in this video she introduces us to some good bacteria in Chesapeake Bay—the scuba diver and the electric cable.

July 24: Melanie Jackson, a Ph.D. student at Horn Point Laboratory, studies how oysters remove nitrogen from Chesapeake Bay. She talks about her efforts to understand how much pollution they remove from the water and what benefits that filtering has for us.

July 31: Victoria Coles, a physical oceanographer at Horn Point Laboratory, discusses how she used her experience making global climate models and her curiosity of Chesapeake Bay to help the Maryland Commission on Climate Change understand what kind of climate impacts might be facing Maryland.

Related

Category: Events, LIFE IN THE AREA, Local News, NEWS, Post To FB