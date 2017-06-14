Crosby taps Lacey Sladky as Integration Director

]

Lacey Sladky has joined Crosby Marketing Communications as an Integration Director. She will help lead the company’s growing work with organizations that serve the military and veteran community, including Military OneSource, the Department of Defense’s flagship digital services platform that supports service members and their families across the globe.

Sladky has 19 years of marketing communications and executive-level operational experience. Most recently, she was the Vice President of Strategic Communications for ReefPoint Group, which provides management consulting and data analytics to federal clients, such as the Bureau of Navy Medicine. Prior to that, she was a Marketing Communications Program Manager for TeleCommunication Systems (now Comtech), leading internal and external communications for its Government Solutions Group.

A 1998 graduate of the United States Naval Academy, she served as a Navy Surface Warfare Officer on two Western Pacific deployments to the Persian Gulf in support of Operation Enduring Freedom and Operation Iraqi Freedom.

“Lacey brings strong marketing and leadership skills to our team,” said Executive Vice President Denise Aube. “Her perspective from having served in a variety of positions within the Navy provides valuable insights, ensuring we continue to deliver sound solutions that originate from real-world experience.”

Beyond Military OneSource, Crosby has deep experience working with organizations that serve enlisted personnel, veterans and military families, including DAV (Disabled American Veterans) and the Veterans Administration.

Crosby provides integrated advertising, public relations, social media and digital marketing services through specialized practices in Healthcare, Government, and Nonprofits & Causes. The firm currently ranks #31 on O’Dwyer’s list of largest PR firms and is a top provider on the GSA Advertising and Integrated Marketing Services (AIMS) schedule. Crosby’s mission of Inspiring Actions That Matter™ helps clients make a positive impact for individuals, families, communities and society.

Crosby was named a Top Workplace by The Baltimore Sun in 2016 for achieving outstanding employee engagement, work/life balance, pay and benefits, and company leadership. To learn more, visit www.crosbymarketing.com.

