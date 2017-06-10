Crosby chalks up another award

Crosby Marketing Communications has received five 2017 Aster Awards in the national competition that recognizes excellence in healthcare marketing and advertising. Crosby took three Gold Awards and two Silver Awards, including:

Agency for Healthcare Research and Quality: Gold for the “EvidenceNOW: Building a New Blueprint for Heart Health” video

Saint Agnes Healthcare: Two Silvers for the “Dare to Feel Good” bariatric surgery campaign, one for service line promotion and the other for TV/video advertising (image attached)

Sheppard Pratt Health System: Silver for The Retreat at Sheppard Pratt direct mail package.

“This national recognition is a testament to the compelling creative work our Healthcare Practice delivers,” said Denise Aube, executive vice president and healthcare practice leader at Crosby. “We’re proud to contribute to our clients’ success and the positive impact they have on the health of so many people.”

Crosby provides integrated advertising, public relations, social media and digital marketing services through specialized practices in Healthcare, Government, and Nonprofits & Causes. The firm ranks #6 on PRWeek’s list of largest healthcare PR firms, #31 on O’Dwyer’s list of national PR agencies, and is a top provider on the GSA Advertising and Integrated Marketing Services (AIMS) schedule. Crosby’s mission of Inspiring Actions That Matter™ helps clients make a positive impact for individuals, families, communities and society.

Crosby was named a Top Workplace by The Baltimore Sun in 2016 for achieving outstanding employee engagement, work/life balance, pay and benefits, and company leadership. To learn more, visit www.crosbymarketing.com.

