County Health Officer takes temporary position os Deputy Secretary for Public Health Services

Anne Arundel County Health Officer Dr. Jinlene Chan has agreed to serve as the Acting Deputy Secretary for Public Health Services at the Maryland Department of Health and Mental Hygiene on a temporary basis. Former Health Officer Fran Philips has agreed to serve in an acting capacity until Dr. Chan returns.

“Given the number of key initiatives currently under way in the Department of Health as well as addressing the heroin and opioid epidemic, we need someone with experience to serve our County on a temporary basis,” said County Executive Steve Schuh. “I thank Fran for agreeing to join our team and serve the people of Anne Arundel County.”

Department of Health and Mental Hygiene Secretary Dennis Schrader requested that the current Deputy Secretary for Public Health Services, Dr. Howard Haft, lead the Maryland Health Benefit Exchange until a search for a permanent Executive Director could be completed. Dr. Chan will be assuming the role of Acting Deputy Secretary during Dr. Haft’s absence beginning June 1, 2017. She was appointed as Health Officer by the County Executive in 2014 and has worked with the Department of Health since 2006.

“It is a great privilege to be able to serve the citizens of Maryland in this role on a temporary basis. There are many major initiatives happening to improve the health of all Marylanders, and I am excited to join Secretary Schrader’s team to continue to move them forward,” said Dr. Chan.

Phillips was Deputy Secretary for Public Health Services at the Maryland Department of Health and Mental Hygiene from 2008 to 2013. Prior to her appointment as Deputy Secretary, Ms. Phillips was the Health Officer for Anne Arundel County, Maryland from 1993-2008, including a term in 2004 when she served as Interim County Fire Chief. Ms. Phillips currently serves as a commissioner on the Maryland Health Care Commission.

“I’m looking forward to joining County Executive Schuh’s team for this interim period and reconnecting with the outstanding people and programs within the County Department of Health,” said Phillips.

Ms. Phillips holds an undergraduate degree in community health nursing from The Catholic University of America and a master’s degree in health care administration from The George Washington University. She is an Adjunct Assistant Professor in the University of Maryland’s School of Nursing and an Associate in the Department of Health Policy and Management at Johns Hopkins University Bloomberg School of Public Health.

Related

Category: Local News, NEWS