County Health Department offers prenatal and parenting tips for fathers

Father’s Day is June 18. The Anne Arundel County Department of Health encourages dads to play an active role in prenatal care and parenting. Download the free Fathers Card PDF by entering “Father” in the search bar of www.aahealthybabies.org. The card offers tips to fathers on how to keep their baby safe and healthy at all stages of the baby’s life.

By staying actively involved, fathers can make a significant difference in the health an well-being of their children.

The Department of Health offers the following recommendations for fathers:

• Go to health care appointments and attend childbirth or parenting classes with your baby’s mother.

• Don’t smoke around pregnant women or babies, and help your baby’s mother stay away from smoking, alcohol and drugs.

• Support breastfeeding—it is best for the baby.

• Always put the baby to sleep on his or her back, alone and in a safe crib.

• Never shake a baby. Shaking a baby can cause brain damage or death.

More information on calming babies, safe sleep, home safety, pregnancy health, and infant care is available at www.aahealthybabies.org. To order a free Healthy Baby Care Kit, county residents can visit the website or call 410-222-7223.

