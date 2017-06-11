Corvettes on the Bay scheduled for June 17th

Corvette Annapolis is celebrating 26 years of existence, and was founded in 1991. The organization is dedicated to the Corvette and fellowship of its owners and fans. “The show is highlighted by many new and older models dating back to 1953, and also includes a representation of the new C-7 Grand Sport,” commented Carroll H. Hynson, Jr. Co-Chair.

“We have registrations from all over the East Coast, including New York, Pennsylvania, Delaware, new Jersey, Virginia and the Carolinas,” sad Dan Ogle, Co-Chair. “This event has been a sell-out since its beginning,” he continued.

Car enthusiasts and the general public have made this annual event a tourist attraction and it is free to the general public.

The Brewis Heritage Collection continues to be a special highlight featuring unique and collectible models from all years.

Proceeds from Corvettes on the Bay will benefit the Arc of the Central Chesapeake Region and Corvette Annapolis is proudly sponsored by Ourisman Chevrolet of Bowie.

For further information, please visit: www.corvetteannapolis.com

Related

Category: Events, LIFE IN THE AREA, Local News, NEWS, Post To FB