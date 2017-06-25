Comedy continues at Rams Head On Stage with Basile

Rams Head On Stage is a little taste of Nashville, New Orleans, and Austin all rolled up in one! A small, intimate venue where no seat is more than 68 feet from the stage. A small venue that packs a big punch with top national acts 364 days a year. Check out the latest shows that are coming up and mark your calendar!

Comedian, Basile

Saturday, July 1

8pm | $20

THE MACHINE Performs Pink Floyd Acoustic

Wednesday, July 19

8pm | $25

Incognito

Thursday, October 12

6:30pm & 9:30 | $46.50

Shovels & Rope

Tuesday, October 17

8pm | $45

Jake Shimabukuro

Saturday, October 21

1pm | $45

*All Ages Matinee

Honey Island Swamp Band

Saturday, November 4

1pm | $20

*All Ages Matinee

UPCOMING SHOWS:

newly added/changes in dates are bolded below

07/01 Laughs & Drafts Comedy Series presents Basile

07/02 Don Dixon & Marti Jones

07/06 Don McLean

07/07 + 08 The Bacon Brothers

07/09 Gregg Karukas

07/10 Jonny P

07/12 Robert Earl Keen

07/13 David Bromberg Quintet

07/14 Euge Groove

07/15 Sarah Jarosz w. The Brother Brothers

07/16 Tyler Hilton *All Ages Matinee

07/16 Louis Prima, Jr. & The Witnesses

07/17 Jerry Douglas Band w. Danny Burns

07/18 Toad The Wet Sprocket

07/19 THE MACHINE Performs Pink Floyd Acoustic

07/20 Alex Bugnon & Marc Antoine

07/21 Rams Head Presents Emmylou Harris at Maryland Hall

07/21 Roger Clyne & The Peacemakers w. Jocelyn & Chris Arndt

07/22 Los Lonely Boys

07/23 Peter Rivera of Rare Earth

07/24 Peter Wolf & The Midnight Travelers

07/25 Nicole Atkins Band & Robert Ellis

07/26 Chely Wright’s Story & Song

07/27 Black Alley

07/28 7 Bridges: The Ultimate Eagles Experience

07/29 Mac McAnally

07/30 Laughs & Drafts Comedy Series presents Henry Cho

07/31 Junior Brown

08/01 + 02 Tommy Emmanuel w. Anthony Snape

08/04 Deaf Scene’s “Chimera” Album Release Party w. Mountainwolf & special guest Gingerwolf

08/05 Pat McGee w. Brian Dunne

08/07 Little River Band

08/08 Rhiannon Giddens

08/10 Peter White Band

08/11 Pat Metheny

08/12 Here’s To The Night 90s Tribute

08/13 Chris Robinson Brotherhood

08/14 + 15 Kenny Wayne Shepherd Band

08/16 Walter Trout

08/17 Brian Culbertson Funk! Tour

08/18 AJ Croce & Robbie Fulks

08/20 Phil Vassar

08/21 Brett Dennen

08/22 + 23 Donavon Frankenreiter w. Matt Grundy

08/24 Bob Schneider

08/25 Dick Dale

08/26 Shelby Lynne & Allison Moorer *All Ages Matinee

08/26 Laughs & Drafts Comedy Series presents Jim Breuer

08/27 Lorrie Morgan

08/30 Beausoleil Avec Michael Doucet

For complete calendar visit www.ramsheadonstage.com

