City Hall exhibit kicks off Annapolis Art Week

Kicking off Art Week at Annapolis City Hall Art Gallery, 160 Duke of Gloucester Street, the city is hosting a reception for Reception for Artist and Teacher Carolyn Councell, winner of this year’s Hospice Award.

The public is invited to view this exhibit entitled Jubilee, a celebration of Spring Into Summer, anticipating the joy of Annapolis’ many outdoor activities. Exhibit runs through July 31.

Gallery Hours are 830 to 430 Monday through Friday.

