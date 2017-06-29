Chesapeake Bay Trust and Community Foundation team up for new fund

The Community Foundation of Anne Arundel County (CFAAC) is pleased to announce a new fund dedicated to supporting the environment, as well as collaboration with the Chesapeake Bay Trust (Trust) to help invest $40,000 from CFAAC’s Environment Fund for greater impact. The new partnership between the two grant-making entities will support projects that improve and green communities, address environmental issues such as stormwater, and increase student awareness and involvement in the restoration and protection of the Chesapeake Bay, local streams and rivers, and other natural areas. Local nonprofits, including schools operating in Anne Arundel County will be eligible to apply for these funds.

“We often hear from the communities we serve as well as the individuals who invest in the community foundation that protecting the environment is of primary concern to them,” said Melissa Curtin, executive director of CFAAC. “Thanks to six generous philanthropists, a Field of Interest Fund was created to support the protection, preservation, and improvement of the environment. This is a terrific example of a collaborative funding effort that brought together several passionate donors to enable greater environmental impact. We are excited to partner with the Chesapeake Bay Trust who has been working on these issues for a long time and knows them well.”

Groups such as watershed organizations, community or homeowners’ associations, service and civic groups, faith-based organizations, and schools are eligible and are encouraged to apply for funding. Teachers and others interested in field trips to get students learning outdoors, projects such as gardens on school grounds, and other environmental student action projects can apply for up to $5,000 through the Trust’s Mini Pre-K-12 Environmental Education Grant Program, which has an August deadline. Organizations interested in on-the-ground projects such as tree planting projects in communities, rain gardens to treat stormwater, or resident water quality awareness and engagement projects can apply for up to $75,000 through the Trust’s Outreach and Restoration Grant Program, which has a September deadline.

The Trust funds around 40 projects in Anne Arundel County each year. These projects engage over 3,000 students, hundreds of teachers, and over 1,000 volunteers in addition to installing valuable acres of wildlife habitat and stormwater best management practices. Statewide the Trust’s grants engage hundreds of local businesses, many of them in Anne Arundel County, including restoration firms, engineering firms, bus companies, signage shops, and more.

“We look forward to expanding the number of students, residents, and, indirectly, businesses, we can reach in Anne Arundel County through this collaborative approach,” said Jana Davis, executive director of the Chesapeake Bay Trust. “This partnership with the CFAAC is a true synergy. We are grateful to the donors who are supporting the Environment Fund and we commend the community foundation for initiating this new Fund. We are thrilled to combine forces to most efficiently provide resources that help to make our communities cleaner, greener, and healthier.”

This new partnership adds to the spirit of funding collaboration in Anne Arundel County, as the Trust also manages grants to nonprofits with funds from the County Departments of Public Works and Forestry as well as the Anne Arundel County Forestry Board.

