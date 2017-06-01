Chesapeake Arts Center seeks storytellers, photos for historic book on Brooklyn, Brooklyn Park and Curtis Bay

The Chesapeake Arts Center is looking for people with stories to tell about the memories of Brooklyn, Brooklyn Park and Curtis Bay to help fill a one-of-a-kind history book that will help capture those memories and bind them with the community so they are never lost.

The goal of the book is three-fold:

● provide the local community with a unique written and illustrated retelling of the area;

● offer the CAC a meaningful way to connect with the communities it serves;

● provide local photographers, illustrators and writers an opportunity to publish their work

The book will spotlight histories of Brooklyn, Brooklyn Park and Curtis Bay, and will also focus on areas such as:

● Masonville

● Fairfield

● Hawkins Point

● Fort Armistead

● Cedar Hill

● Pumphrey

● Curtis Bay Coast Guard Yard

In addition to written stories on local events, people and landmarks, the CAC is seeking people who have photos that may have historic significance to these areas. In many cases people may have photos in their personal collections to share. Photos that have a relevance to the book include photos of significant local events, community leaders or landmarks, such as the Polish Home, Club 4100 or Masonville, Fairfield, Pumphrey, etc.. Those with the ability to scan these photos can upload them for consideration to the book team at www.OurMarylandHistory.com.

The CAC board of directors approved the history book project in 2016 and the Center will be having a gathering on Wednesday, June 7, 2017 at 6:30PM at its headquarters at 194 Hammonds Lane in Brooklyn Park. The Center hopes to pull together people who would like to contribute short stories on their memories for the book that will be published for the holiday shopping season in December 2017.

Proceeds from the book will be directed back into the CAC’s non-profit programs aimed at using the arts to excite, educate, engage, inspire and grow this community’s people, its artists and the region through performances, exhibitions, classes, and collaborations with artists, educators, business and community leaders and organizations.

Those interested in using their writing skills to help us document their memories for this project should attend. For more information contact Nicole Caracia at [email protected] or Rik Forgo at [email protected].

