Celebrate Independence Day with the Baysox

T he Bowie Baysox will hold their annual Independence Day Celebration on Tuesday, July 4, when the team hosts the Hartford Yard Goats at 6:35 p.m. The event features the finest fireworks display in the region following the game, presented by Whole Foods Market.

Fans will be able to enter the stadium at 5:00 p.m. when the gates open to the public. Those with tickets to the Baysox game are invited out early to secure parking close to the stadium and beat the Independence Day crowds.

Indoor Climate Controlled Seating Available: The Baysox are offering fans the opportunity to purchase indoor, climate controlled seating for the July 4th game in the stadium’s Diamond View Restaurant. A limited number of these tickets remain available and these tickets must be purchased in advance online at Baysoxshop.com or by calling 301.464.4865.

Independence Day BBQ Event: Fans can choose to enjoy the Baysox Game, postgame fireworks and a two hour all you can eat picnic buffet including BBQ Ribs, Country Fried Chicken, Grilled All Beef Hot Dogs, Corn on the Cob, BBQ Baked Beans, Kettle Chips, Cole Slaw, Home Style Potato Salad, Chilled Watermelon, Ice Cream Cups, plus Pepsi Beverages, Iced Tea and Lemonade. Tickets are limited for the picnic and must be purchased in advance. Those interested in the BBQ event can call 301-464-4890. Tickets for the BBQ must be purchased no later than 3:00 p.m. on June 28.

Individual tickets for the Baysox Independence Day Celebration range from $7 to $15 when ordered in advance. Tickets are available for purchase at Baysox.com or by calling the Baysox Ticket Office at (301) 464-4865.

The 2017 Bowie Baysox season is presented by Money One Federal Credit Union. The Baysox 2017 season is now underway. Don’t miss out as the team prepares to celebrate its 25th Season. Single game tickets are now available at www.baysox.com.

Related

Category: Events, LIFE IN THE AREA, Local News, NEWS