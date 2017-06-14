Carlos Montoya sought by Annapolis Police for sexual abuse of a minor (Please Share)

The Annapolis Police Department is attempting to locate Carlos Montoya, 37, of Annapolis. Montoya is accused of abusing a minor with whom he resided. There is an outstanding warrant for Montoya charging him with sexual abuse of a minor, second degree child abuse, second degree assault, indecent exposure, and fourth degree sex offense.

Montoya’s current residence is unknown. He is a Hispanic male, 5’7”, 140 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair. He has worked in the construction industry as a carpenter and has a barbed wire tattoo on his left arm. The photo attached was taken in 2015.

Police urge anyone with information about Montoya’s whereabouts to contact detectives at 410-260-3439. You can also call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP and submit an anonymous tip about Montoya’s whereabouts. If your tip leads to his arrest you may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $2,000.

Source : Annapolis Police Department

