Bob Schneider returns to Rams Head On Stage
Rams Head On Stage is a little taste of Nashville, New Orleans, and Austin all rolled up in one! A small, intimate venue where no seat is more than 68 feet from the stage. A small venue that packs a big punch with top national acts 364 days a year. Check out the latest shows that are coming up and mark your calendar!
Chely Wright’s Story & Song
Wednesday, July 26
8pm| $35
Bob Schneider
Thursday, August 24
8pm| $26.50
Lee Roy Parnell
Tuesday, September 5
8pm | $35
Rodney Crowell
Tuesday, September 19
8pm | $45
UPCOMING SHOWS:
newly added/changes in dates are bolded below
06/12 JOSEPH presented by WRNR 103.1 w. The DuPont Brothers
06/14 Rams Head Presents TOTO at Maryland Hall
06/14 The Band of Heathens w. Reed Foehl
06/15 Fates Warning w. Infinite Spectrum
06/16 Ronnie Baker Brooks
06/17 The Legendary Ils Sont Partis Band (Buckwheat Zydeco Band) *All Ages Matinee
06/17 Marshall Crenshaw y Los Straitjackets
06/18 Casey Abrams of American Idol *All Ages Matinee
06/18 Laughs & Drafts Comedy Series feat. Louie Anderson
06/19 Robert Glasper Experiment
06/21 Aimee Mann w. Jonathan Coulton
06/22 Gerald Albright & Jonathan Butler
06/23 + 24 Laughs & Drafts Comedy Series feat. Dave Attell w. Mary Radzinski
06/25 Bay Tunes Rock Band School’s Tribute to The Eagles *All Ages Matinee
06/25 Marcia Ball
06/26 AMFM Presents In The Vane Of…The Eagles: Annapolis Artists Playing Tributes & Eagles Inspired Originals
06/27 John Paul White w. Lera Lynn
06/29 Badfinger’s Joey Molland Performing “Straight Up” Live & Complete w. The Cryers
06/30 Deanna Bogart Band
06/30 Rams Head Presents Glennon Doyle Melton at Maryland Hall
07/02 Don Dixon & Marti Jones
07/06 Don McLean
07/07 + 08 The Bacon Brothers
07/09 Gregg Karukas
07/10 Jonny P
07/12 Robert Earl Keen
07/13 David Bromberg Quintet
07/14 Euge Groove
07/15 Sarah Jarosz
07/16 Louis Prima, Jr. & The Witnesses
07/17 Jerry Douglas Band w. Danny Burns
07/18 Toad The Wet Sprocket
07/20 Alex Bugnon & Marc Antoine
07/21 Rams Head Presents Emmylou Harris at Maryland Hall
07/21 Roger Clyne & The Peacemakers w. Jocelyn & Chris Arndt
07/22 Los Lonely Boys
07/24 Peter Wolf & The Midnight Travelers
07/25 Nicole Atkins Band & Robert Ellis
07/26 Chely Wright’s Story & Song
07/27 Black Alley
07/28 7 Bridges: The Ultimate Eagles Experience
07/29 Mac McAnally
07/30 Laughs & Drafts Comedy Series feat. Henry Cho
For complete calendar visit www.ramsheadonstage.com
Category: Events, LIFE IN THE AREA, MUSIC & ENTERTAINMENT, Post To FB