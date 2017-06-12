“Mike
Bob Schneider returns to Rams Head On Stage

Rams Head On Stage is a little taste of Nashville, New Orleans, and Austin all rolled up in one!  A small, intimate venue where no seat is more than 68 feet from the stage. A small venue that packs a big punch with top national acts 364 days a year.  Check out the latest shows that are coming up and mark your calendar!

Chely Wright’s Story & Song

Wednesday, July 26

8pm| $35

 

Bob Schneider

Thursday, August 24

8pm| $26.50
Lee Roy Parnell

Tuesday, September 5

8pm | $35

 

Rodney Crowell

Tuesday, September 19

8pm | $45

 

UPCOMING SHOWS:

newly added/changes in dates are bolded below

 

06/12 JOSEPH presented by WRNR 103.1 w. The DuPont Brothers

06/14 Rams Head Presents TOTO at Maryland Hall

06/14 The Band of Heathens w. Reed Foehl

06/15 Fates Warning w. Infinite Spectrum

06/16 Ronnie Baker Brooks

06/17 The Legendary Ils Sont Partis Band (Buckwheat Zydeco Band) *All Ages Matinee

06/17 Marshall Crenshaw y Los Straitjackets

06/18 Casey Abrams of American Idol *All Ages Matinee

06/18 Laughs & Drafts Comedy Series feat. Louie Anderson

06/19 Robert Glasper Experiment

06/21 Aimee Mann w. Jonathan Coulton

06/22 Gerald Albright & Jonathan Butler

06/23 + 24 Laughs & Drafts Comedy Series feat. Dave Attell w. Mary Radzinski

06/25 Bay Tunes Rock Band School’s Tribute to The Eagles *All Ages Matinee

06/25 Marcia Ball

06/26 AMFM Presents In The Vane Of…The Eagles: Annapolis Artists Playing Tributes & Eagles Inspired Originals

06/27 John Paul White w. Lera Lynn

06/29 Badfinger’s Joey Molland Performing “Straight Up” Live & Complete w. The Cryers

06/30 Deanna Bogart Band

06/30 Rams Head Presents Glennon Doyle Melton at Maryland Hall

07/02 Don Dixon & Marti Jones

07/06 Don McLean

07/07 + 08 The Bacon Brothers

07/09 Gregg Karukas

07/10 Jonny P

07/12 Robert Earl Keen

07/13 David Bromberg Quintet

07/14 Euge Groove

07/15 Sarah Jarosz

07/16 Louis Prima, Jr. & The Witnesses

07/17 Jerry Douglas Band w. Danny Burns

07/18 Toad The Wet Sprocket

07/20 Alex Bugnon & Marc Antoine

07/21 Rams Head Presents Emmylou Harris at Maryland Hall

07/21 Roger Clyne & The Peacemakers w. Jocelyn & Chris Arndt

07/22 Los Lonely Boys

07/24 Peter Wolf & The Midnight Travelers

07/25 Nicole Atkins Band & Robert Ellis

07/26 Chely Wright’s Story & Song

07/27 Black Alley

07/28 7 Bridges: The Ultimate Eagles Experience

07/29 Mac McAnally

07/30 Laughs & Drafts Comedy Series feat. Henry Cho

For complete calendar visit www.ramsheadonstage.com

 

 

