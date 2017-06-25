Baysox split double header with SeaWolves

The Bowie Baysox (36-39) and the Erie SeaWolves (36-38) split a doubleheader on Sunday afternoon at UPMC Park in Erie. The Baysox captured game one by a 5-3 score, while Erie took game two 3-2.

Bowie returns home to open a four-game set with the first place Altoona Curve on Monday night at Prince George’s Stadium. First pitch is set for 7:05 p.m. with RHP David Hess (6-5, 4.95) on the mound for the Baysox against Curve RHP Alex McRae (6-2, 3.71).

Game One

The Baysox jumped out to an early lead with a pair of runs in the second and held on for a 5-3 win over the Erie SeaWolves in game one of a doubleheader on Sunday.

Trailing 5-3, Erie had runners at second and third with two outs in the sixth, but LHP Tim Berry got Harold Castro to fly to left and end the inning.

Berry (1.1 IP, 2 H) got the final four outs to notch his fourth save of the year.

A pair of singles and a walk loaded the bases with one out in the second before Adrian Marin delivered a two-run single to give the Baysox an early 2-0 edge.

Erie got a run back in the third to cut the lead to 2-1 as Castro reached on an error charged to Bowie SS Erick Salcedo, advanced to second on a single, took third on a sac bunt and scored on Mike Gerber’s RBI groundout.

Audry Perez’s two-run blast in the top half of the fourth opened up a 4-1 lead for the Baysox. The home run was Perez’s first of the season and his first since August 18, 2016 with Triple-A Norfolk.

In the home half of the frame, Christin Stewart hit a solo shot off of Baysox starter John Means to bring Erie within a pair at 4-2.

Means (4-7) allowed three runs (two earned) on six hits to go along with a walk and a season-high eight strikeouts in 5.2 IP. The eight strikeouts for Means are his most since fanning eight on May 23, 2016 with Frederick (A+).

Bowie extended the lead to 5-2 in the fifth on Austin Hays’ first Double-A home run, a solo shot off of SeaWolves starter Tyler Alexander.

Alexander (3-6) gave up five runs on eight hits while walking one and fanning eight in seven innings of work.

Stewart hit his second solo home run of the day in the sixth to cut the Bowie lead to 5-3.

Hays (2-4, 2B, HR, RBI, R) and DJ Stewart (2-3, 2B, 2 R) had a multi-hit game for manager Gary Kendall’s squad.

Game Two

Erie earned a split of a doubleheader on Sunday afternoon by holding on for a 3-2 win over the Baysox in the nightcap.

Bowie had the tying run at second with two outs in the sixth, but RHP Bryan Garcia got Adrian Marin to ground to third and end the game.

Garcia (1.1 IP, BB, K) got the final four outs to notch his second save of the year.

A two-run fourth had pushed the SeaWolves in front for good at 2-1.

In the afore-mentioned fourth, a pair of singles and a walk loaded the bases with one out before Zack Cox’s sac fly tied the game and Kody Eaves came through with an RBI single to give the SeaWolves the advantage.

Baysox starter Lucas Long (5-3) allowed three runs on eight hits while walking three and fanning eight in six innings of work.

RHP Kurt Spomer (2.0 IP, BB, 3 K) earned the win for Erie to improve to 4-3 on the season.

Jay Gonzalez started the game with a single, advanced to second on a single, went to third on a passed ball and scored on Garabez Rosa’s RBI groundout to put the Baysox on the board first.

Erie starter Victor Alcantara (n/d) gave up the one run (none earned) on four hits to go along with a walk and two strikeouts in two innings of work.

Erie extended the lead to 3-1 with a run in the fifth as A.J. Simcox led off with a single, advanced to second on a throwing error from Long and scored on Mike Gerber’s bloop RBI double that Gonzalez lost in the sun in right field.

Adam Brett Walker’s long solo blast in the sixth brought the Baysox within a run at 3-2. The home run was Walker’s sixth of the season and the fourth in his last five games.

Stevie Wilkerson (2-3, 2B) had a multi-hit game for Bowie.

