Baysox snap skid with 7-1 win over Fisher Cats

The Bowie Baysox (32-36) snapped a season-high nine-game skid with a 7-1 win over the New Hampshire Fisher Cats (28-38) on a warm Saturday night at Prince George’s Stadium in Bowie.

RHP Jesus Liranzo (3.0 IP, 3 H, 3 K) and RHP Brandon Barker (6.0 IP, 4 H, R, ER, 2 BB, 7 K) combined to limit the Fisher Cats to one run.

The start for Liranzo was his first since July 26, 2013 with the Dominican Summer League Orioles (Rk.).

Barker earned the win for the Baysox to improve to 4-2 on the year.

Austin Wynns’ two-run shot in the home half of the second off of Fisher Cats starter Sean Reid-Foley gave the Baysox a 2-0 edge. The home run was Wynns’ fourth of the season and his first since May 11.

Bowie extended the lead to 3-0 with a run in the sixth as Aderlin Rodriguez got on base with a one-out single, advanced to second on a groundout and scored on Garabez Rosa’s RBI single.

Reid-Foley (3-5) was charged with the three runs on six hits while walking one and fanning four in 5.2 IP.

In the seventh inning, a pair of singles put two men on before Adam Brett Walker delivered a run via an RBI single and Rodriguez knocked home a pair with a two-run single to extend the Baysox lead to 6-0.

New Hampshire got on the board in the eighth when Jake Thomas drew a leadoff walk, went to second on a single, took third on a groundout and scored on a wild pitch charged to Barker.

Adrian Marin’s RBI single in the home half of the frame made it a six-run game again and opened up a 7-1 advantage for the hosts.

Rodriguez (2-4, 2 RBI, R) and Rosa (3-4, RBI, R) had multi-hit games for manager Gary Kendall’s squad.

The series wraps up on Sunday at 2:05 p.m. as LHP John Means (2-7, 5.05) will be on the mound for Bowie against New Hampshire RHP Jon Harris (2-6, 5.51).

Related

Category: LIFE IN THE AREA, Sports