Baysox rally leads to improbable win

As the Baysox looked in trouble trailing 6-3 in the eighth inning in Binghamton, it was hard to see what was about to hit beyond the horizon. The Baysox tied a season-high with seven runs in the eighth inning, turning a three-run deficit into a four-run advantage in a dramatic 13-7 win in Binghamton Wednesday night.

Rumble Ponies starter PJ Conlon stayed on for the eighth inning. His tank may have been on empty. Conlon, who changed speeds beautifully throughout the start, allowed a leadoff double to Cedric Mullins followed by a sharp single to left from Adrian Marin.

He was removed with runners at the corners and Cory Burns entered. Garabez Rosa grounded into a force to bring a run in. The Aderlin Rodriguez singled and DJ Stewart walked to load the bases. Adam Brett Walker, who had a four-hit night including a home run, singled home a run. Bowie trailed 6-5.

That set the table for Austin Wynns, who wasted no time doubling to the wall in left field to give the Baysox their first lead of the night at 7-6. Stevie Wilkerson then singled home two more through a drawn in infield to make it 9-6. A Mullins groundout would later score a seventh run in the frame.

All-in-all, 11 batted and seven scored in the huge rally to give Bowie a 10-6 lead. They plated three more in the ninth against the struggling Binghamton pen to win it 13-7. It was the first time all season the Baysox won a game when trailing entering the eighth inning.

The series concludes with RHP Matthew Grimes on the hill Thursday, June 22nd at 6:35 p.m. Coverage begins 20-minutes before first pitch on wnav.com, baysox.com and via the WNAV, Tune-In and MILB Apps.

Bowie returns home Monday, June 26th for a four-game series with Altoona beginning at 7:05 p.m. July 4th tickets are also available. Purchase over the phone at 301-805-6000 or online at baysox.com.

Related

Category: LIFE IN THE AREA, Sports