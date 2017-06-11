Baysox homestand preview June 13 to 18

The Bowie Baysox, Class AA Minor League Baseball Affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles, welcome the Reading Fightin Phils and New Hampshire Fisher Cats to Prince George’s Stadium for a six-game homestand beginning Tuesday, June 13. Promotional highlights include a Father’s Day Celebration, a 25th season T-Shirt giveaway and a pair of fireworks shows.

Tuesday, June 13, 6:35 p.m. vs. Reading Fightin Phils – Tailgate Tuesday Happy Hour presented by Bud Light – Fans can watch batting practice, play cornhole, enjoy live music and partake in $2 draft beer specials in the Bud Light Picnic Pavilion from 5 p.m. until 6:30 p.m. Dollar Dog Night presented by the Pennysaver – Enjoy $1 hot dogs from the time the main gates open through the 7th inning stretch! Limit 2 hots dogs per person, per transaction.

Wednesday, June 14, 6:35 p.m. vs. Reading Fightin Phils– Baysox 25th Season Poster Giveaway– The first 250 fans will receive a limited edition poster of former Bowie Baysox second baseman Brian Roberts. Military Appreciation Night – $8 Box Seat ticket with proof of service. Must purchase ticket at Box Office. Orange Wednesday – On select Wednesday Baysox home games, fans who wear Baysox or Orioles gear will receive $5 off a box seat purchased at the ticket office the day of the game.

Thursday, June 15, 6:35 p.m. vs. Reading Fightin Phils– Lacrosse Night with the Chesapeake Bayhawks – Meet Bayhawks players, mascot Hawkeye, enjoy lacrosse games and more!

Friday, June 16, 7:05 p.m. vs. New Hampshire Fisher Cats– Fireworks– Following the game, the Baysox light up the sky with a fireworks extravaganza. Boy/Cub Scout Camp Out– Pre-registration required for Boy Scouts interested in campout. Call 301-464-4880 for more info. Fort Meade Appreciation Night presented by USAA.

Saturday, June 17, 6:35 p.m. vs. New Hampshire Fisher Cats– Baysox All-Time Baseball Team Card Set Giveaway presented by Money One Federal Credit Union – Who will be on the Baysox All-Time Team? The first 1,000 fans ages 13 and up will get a Baseball Card Set of the Baysox All-Time Team. The card set will feature Manny machado, Trey Mancini, Calvin Pickering, Chris Tillman and more. Giveaway will be to the first 1,000 fans ages 13 and up through the main stadium gates beginning at 5:30 pm. Fans with early entrance privileges, must get their hand stamped and return outside the main stadium gates and get in line for a chance to receive a giveaway item. 25th Season T-Shirt Giveaway presented by Maryland Excels – The first 500 fans ages 3 to 12 will get a Baysox 25th Season Logo T-shirt courtesy of Maryland Excels. Giveaway will be to the first 500 fans ages 3-12 through the main stadium gates beginning at 5:30 pm. Fans with early entrance privileges, must get their hand stamped and return outside the main stadium gates and get in line for a chance to receive a giveaway item. Baysox 1K Beer Run – Make 3 laps around the warning track at the stadium and get a beer after completing each lap of the pregame 1K beer run. Each registrant also receives a Baysox hat. Must be 21 years or older and provide valid ID to participate. (Pre-registration required, limit 100 participants). Fireworks – Following the game, the Baysox light up the sky with a fireworks extravaganza.

Sunday, June 18, 2:05 p.m. vs. New Hampshire Fisher Cats – Father’s Day Celebration, Meet the Team Day & Catch on the Field – Treat Dad and the family to a ballgame! Come out early and meet your favorite Baysox players during a pre-game Meet The Team Autograph and Photo event from 12:30 – 1:00 pm. Bring your glove and a baseball and head out onto the field to Play Catch with Dad before the game from 12:30 – 1:00 pm. After the game, all fans and Dads are invited to run the bases! Baysox 25th Season Logo Glass Beer Stein Giveaway presented by City of Bowie – The first 500 Dads ages 21+ to enter the stadium beginning at 12:30 pm will get a great 25th Season logo Glass Beer Stein. Those with early entrance admission must return outside the stadium prior to the main gates opening and be in line for the chance to receive a giveaway item.

The 2017 Bowie Baysox season is presented by Money One Federal Credit Union. The Baysox 2017 season is now underway. Don’t miss out as the team prepares to celebrate its 25th Season. Single game tickets are now available at www.baysox.com.

