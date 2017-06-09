Baysox fall on walk-off in the 10th, 2-1

Vince Conde drew a walk-off walk with the bases loaded and one out in the 10th to lift the Trenton Thunder (38-21) to a 2-1 win over the Bowie Baysox (31-30) on Friday night at ARM & HAMMER Park in Trenton.

Baysox RHP Jason Garcia struck out the first batter he faced in the ninth before a pair of singles and a hit by pitch loaded the bases for Conde who drew a four pitch walk.

Garcia (0.1 IP, 2 H, R, ER, BB, K) was tagged with the loss for Bowie and falls to 3-2 on the year.

RHP Colten Brewer (1.0 IP, 2 H) worked his way out of a jam in the top of the 10th to earn the win for Trenton and improve to 1-1.

The Baysox had a runner at third with one out in the ninth, but RHP Nick Rumbelow (1.0 IP, H, 2 K) recorded back-to-back strikeouts to work his way out of the jam.

In the afore-mentioned top of the 10th, Bowie had runners at first and second with nobody out, but Brewer got a fielder’s choice and a 6-4-3 double play ball off the bat of Adrian Marin to end the inning.

Trenton broke through with the first run of the game in the bottom of the fourth as Billy McKinney led off with a double, advanced to third on a flyout and scored on Mike Ford’s RBI single to open up a 1-0 lead.

Cedric Mullins’ solo shot in the top of the sixth off of Trenton starter Domingo Acevedo tied things at one apiece for the Baysox. The home run was Mullins’ sixth of the season.

Baysox starter Lucas Long (n/d) gave up one run on three hits while walking one and fanning five over seven innings of work.

Thunder starter Domingo Acevedo (n/d) allowed one run on four hits to go along with a walk and five strikeouts in 8.0 IP.

The series continues on Saturday at 7:00 p.m. as RHP Matthew Grimes (2-5, 3.63) will head to the hill for Bowie against Trenton LHP Nestor Cortes (2-0, 3.48).

