Baysox drop series finale to Trenton 5-3

The Bowie Baysox (31-32) dropped their fifth straight with a 5-3 loss to the Trenton Thunder (40-21) on Sunday afternoon at ARM & HAMMER Park in Trenton.

Trenton jumped out to an early 3-0 lead with three runs in the second as a hit by pitch and an error put two men on before both runners scored on Rashad Crawford’s two-run double.Thairo Estrada also came through with an RBI single in the inning.

Erick Salcedo’s solo shot in the top of the third got the Baysox on the board and cut the lead to 3-1. The home run was Salcedo’s fifth of the season.

In the top of the seventh, Aderlin Rodriguez led off with a double, advanced to third on a double play and scored on Chris O’Brien’s RBI single to bring the Baysox within 3-2.

Trenton quickly responded with a pair of insurance runs in the home half of the frame to make it a 5-2 game. Baysox starter Brandon Barker got the first two outs of the inning before a pair of hits and a walk loaded the bases and LHP Tim Berry (1.1 IP, H, BB) came on in relief, but allowed a two-run single to Mike Ford.

Barker (3-2) allowed the five runs (three earned) on six hits to go along with two walks and three strikeouts in 6.2 IP.

Thunder starter Josh Rogers (3-0) gave up two runs on four hits while walking two and fanning six in seven innings of work. RHP Colten Brewer (1.0 IP, 2 K) retired the side in order in the ninth to pick up his third save of the year.

Garabez Rosa’s RBI single in the eighth cut the Trenton lead to 5-3.

Adrian Marin (2-4, 2B, R, SB) had a multi-hit game for the Baysox.

The Baysox will have an off day Monday before opening a three-game set with the Reading Fightin Phils on Tuesday night at Prince George’s Stadium in Bowie. First pitch is set for 6:35 p.m. with LHP John Means (2-6, 5.02) expected to start for Bowie against Reading RHP Mario Sanchez (3-1, 3.10).

Related

Category: LIFE IN THE AREA, Sports