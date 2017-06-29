Baysox complete sweep of Curve with 9-3 win

The Bowie Baysox (40-39) completed the four-game sweep of the Altoona Curve (40-36) with a 9-3 win in the series finale on Thursday afternoon at Prince George’s Stadium in Bowie.

The four-game sweep is the first for Bowie since taking four from Trenton on June 19-22, 2015.

A walk and a single put two men on for Bowie in the third before Austin Hays cleared the bases with a three-run shot off of Altoona starter Tanner Anderson to give the Baysox a 3-0 lead.

The home run was Hays’ second of the season with the Baysox.

A three-run fourth stretched the Baysox lead to 6-0 as Chris O’Brien hit a solo shot to left, Adrian Marin knocked home a run with an RBI bloop double and Hays plated a run via an RBI single. O’Brien’s round-tripper was his second of the season.

Anderson (6-7) allowed the six runs on eight hits while walking and fanning a pair in 4.0 IP.

Bowie starter Jesus Liranzo (n/d) surrendered one hit to go along with a walk and four strikeouts over three innings of work.

On a major league rehab assignment, LHP Zach Britton (1.0 IP, 2 K) tossed a scoreless inning in relief for manager Gary Kendall’s squad. Britton threw 14 pitches (8 strikes) in the inning.

Solo shots from Mike Yastrzemski and Austin Wynns in the fifth opened up an 8-0 advantage for the hosts. The home run was Yastrzemski’s first of the year with Bowie and Wynns’ fifth.

Altoona cut the lead to 8-3 with a trio of runs in the sixth including a two-run triple from Wyatt Mathisen. The three runs were charged to Bowie RHP Brandon Barker (4.0 IP, 6 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 3 BB, 3 K).

Barker got the win to improve to 5-3 on the season.

Wynns’ RBI single in the seventh plated the final run of the afternoon and made it a 9-3 game.

Marin (2-5, 2B, RBI, 2 R), Hays (4-5, HR, 4 RBI, R), Wynns (2-4, HR, 2 RBI, R) and Yastrzemski (3-5, HR, RBI, 2 R, SB) all had multi-hit games for the Baysox.

LHP Garrett Cleavinger (1.0 IP, K) had a scoreless outing in relief for the Baysox.

Bowie heads to Akron to open a four-game set with the RubberDucks on Friday night at Canal Park. First pitch of the series opener is set for 7:05 p.m. with LHP John Means (4-7, 4.94) against Akron RHP Michael Peoples (1-3, 4.46).

