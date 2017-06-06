Astle vows to uphold Paris Climate Agreement if elected Mayor

Today, Senator John Astle announced that if elected Mayor, he will honor and uphold the historic commitments enshrined in the Paris Climate Agreement.

“Denying the science of climate change is dangerous for our city and for our future. As Mayor of Annapolis, I will work towards a clean energy economy and meeting critical climate goals. If the federal government will not lead, we will,” he said.

Sen. Astle is calling on Mayor Pantelides to join him in making this commitment to abide by the terms of the Paris Agreement and to denounce the foolish and reckless actions of President Trump.

Fighting for Maryland’s environment has been a hallmark of Sen. Astle’s public service. Astle supported requiring twenty-five percent of Maryland’s energy be produced from renewable energy sources by the year 2020.

And as a Vietnam Veteran, Astle understands what US military leaders have already said, there are national security issues that threaten peace and stability all around the world due to climate. As Vice Admiral Lee Gunn recently stated: “The national security community is rightly worried about climate change because of the magnitude of its expected impacts around the globe, even in our own country … Climate change poses a clear and present danger to the United States of America. But if we respond appropriately, I believe we will enhance our security, not simply by averting the worst climate change impacts, but by spurring a new energy revolution.”

Senator Astle understands the critical importance this issue has to a waterfront community like Annapolis.

