ASO holding contest for opening night tickets

The Annapolis Symphony Orchestra is currently running a two-week contest Monday, June 5 – Monday, June 19. Participants in the contest will be entered to win one pair of tickets to theOctober 6 – 7, 2017 Opening Night Celebrations. The Symphony’s Opening Night Celebration, a two-part gala reception with concert, returns this season with dazzling international food, an open bar, and opulent surroundings for the Prelude party at 5:30PM and the energetic Encore party immediately after the concert will feature Annapolis’ own maritime-themed band the Eastport Oyster Boys.

Entry to win is available on the Symphony’s website or in-person at the following select events. On Thursday, June 8 at 6:30PM at Maryland Hall for the Creative Arts – 801 Chase St, members of Annapolis Symphony join the Eastport Oyster Boys for a FREE concert. Sunday, June 11 10AM-5PM at the Annapolis Symphony booth during the Annapolis Arts & Wine Festival at Navy Marine Corps Memorial Stadium. Thursday, June 15 at 6:30PM, the Eastport Oyster Boys perform for Tides and Tunes Summer Concert Kick Off at Annapolis Maritime Museum – 723 2nd St Annapolis, MD. A valid email address is required for entry in order to announce and notify the winners on Friday, June 23.

Opening Night Celebration tickets are available for purchase now at www.annapolissymphony.org. Package pricing includes concert tickets and purchases made prior to the single concert ticket on-sale date of Tuesday, August 15 will receive VIP seating priority.

