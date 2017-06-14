ASO announces its 2017-18 series

Music Director José-Luis Novo and the Annapolis Symphony Orchestra proudly announce the 2017-18 Masterworks season, which kicks off on Friday and Saturday, October 6-7, 2017 with the Opening Night Celebration at Maryland Hall for the Creative Arts.

The Masterworks series provides the Annapolis region access to the greatest classical music, performed by master musicians and internationally-praised guest artists, under the baton of master conductor José-Luis Novo—all right here in our own backyard.

At the downbeat of the baton on October 6, Maestro Novo will become the longest-serving Music Director of the Annapolis Symphony. Contemplating his 13th season with the orchestra he says: “I chose music for this Masterworks season that has been meaningful and important to me, but also music that I know will thrill and delight our loyal audiences.”

In his much-anticipated return to Annapolis, Israeli violinist Vadim Gluzman launches the 2017-18 season by performing Shostakovich’s Violin Concerto No. 2. Gluzman, known for his “swashbuckling manner,” “lyrical flow,” and “singing tone” (Chicago Tribune), has rocketed to international prominence, becoming one of the most sought-after virtuosos of his generation. He plays the legendary 1690 ‘ex-Leopold Auer’ Stradivarius violin on extended loan to him through the generosity of the Stradivari Society of Chicago.

The Symphony’s Opening Night Celebration, a two-part gala reception, returns this season with dazzling international food, an open bar, and opulent surroundings for the Prelude party at 5:30 PM. The energetic Encore party immediately after the concert features Annapolis’ own maritime-themed band the Eastport Oyster Boys.

This season will also spotlight one of the Symphony’s most beloved musicians, principal trumpet Christopher Sala, in November. One of the world’s top classical guitarists, Manuel Barrueco, performs one of the most adored works for guitar and orchestra, Joaquin Rodrigo’s Concierto de Aranjuez, in March. Prizewinning cellist Julian Schwarz—who made his solo debut at age 11—makes his first Annapolis appearance with a premiere of a new work, Lowell Lieberman’s Concerto for Cello, co-commissioned by the Annapolis Symphony. The season is rounded out by a return performance of distinguished American pianist and recording artist, Jon Nakamatsu, Gold Medalist at the Tenth Van Cliburn International Piano Competition, performing Rachmaninov’s spectacular Concerto for Piano No. 2.

2017-2018 MASTERWORKS SERIES

OPENING NIGHT CELEBRATION October 6 – 7, 2017 at 8:00PM

Vadim Gluzman, violin Maryland Hall for the Creative Arts

José-Luis Novo, conductor

Kodály Dances of Galánta

Shostakovich Concerto for Violin No. 2

Dvořák Symphony No. 8

Christopher Sala, trumpet November 17 – 18, 2017at 8:00PM

José-Luis Novo, conductor Maryland Hall for the Creative Arts

Beethoven Symphony No. 1

Tamberg Concerto for Trumpet No. 1

Barber Adagio for Strings

Schubert Symphony No. 4 “Tragic”

Manuel Barrueco, guitar March 2 – 3, 2018 at 8:00PM

José-Luis Novo, conductor Maryland Hall for the Creative Arts

Sunday, March 4, 2018 at 3:00PM

The Music Center at Strathmore

Montsalvatge Sortilegis

Rodrigo Concierto de Aranjuez

Debussy Ibéria

Respighi Pines of Rome

Julian Schwarz , cello April 13 – 14, 2018 at 8:00PM

José-Luis Novo, conductor Maryland Hall for the Creative Arts

Roussel The Spiders Feast

Liebermann Concerto for Cello

Tchaikovsky Symphony No. 5

Jon Nakamatsu, piano May 4 – 5, 2018 at 8:00PM

José-Luis Novo, conductor Maryland Hall for the Creative Arts

Mozart La Clemenza di Tito Overture

Rachmaninov Concerto for Piano No. 2

Brahms Symphony No. 1

In addition to the Masterworks series, the Symphony plays its annual outdoor Pops in the Park concert at Quiet Waters Park on Sunday, September 3, 2017, at 5:30PM. The concert is free and open to the public. Guests are encouraged to bring chairs, blankets, and picnic suppers to enjoy. The rain date is Monday, September 4, at 5:30PM.

POPS IN THE PARK September 3, 2017 at 5:30PM

José-Luis Novo, conductor (Rain date: September 4, 2017 at 5:30PM)

Quiet Waters Park

With his engaging rapport, jazzy vocals, and virtuosic trumpet sound, Byron Stripling joins Annapolis Symphony on Friday, December 15, 2017 at 8PM at Maryland Hall for the Creative Arts with Holiday Swing! Byron dazzles audiences wherever he goes and will light up the holiday season with his infectious yuletide joy and everyone’s favorite seasonal tunes.

Holiday Pops – Holiday Swing! December 15, 2017 at 8:00PM

Byron Stripling, trumpet Maryland Hall for the Creative Arts

José-Luis Novo, conductor

Concerts for Schoolchildren, the Symphony’s annual youth education outreach concert program for schoolchildren in Anne Arundel County, will be held on May 9 – 10 at 10:00AM and 11:30AM and family fun for everyone with the Family Concert on May 12, 2018 at 2:00PM. All concerts feature Magic Circle Mime Company’s production of Peter and the Wolf regarded as one of today’s premier family attractions. Their highly acclaimed performances, which unite the concert orchestra with visual theater, are consistently praised for imaginative and innovative content. Performances draw children from public and private schools as well as home-schoolers.

Family Concert – Peter and the Wolf May 12, 2018 at 2:00PM

Magic Circle Mime Co. Maryland Hall for the Creative Art

José-Luis Novo, conductor

Masterworks tickets range from $25 to $88 for adults. Student tickets are $10, and “student rush” tickets may be obtained for $5 at the Symphony box office, Room 204 at Maryland Hall, one hour before performances. Group sales rates are also available. All Masterworks concerts are at 8:00PM at Maryland Hall for the Creative Arts, 801 Chase St., Annapolis, MD 21401.

Opening Night Celebration tickets are available now. Package pricing includes concert tickets and purchases made prior to the single ticket on-sale date will receive VIP seating priority. Subscriptions go on-sale to the general public on July 10, Single concert tickets on August 15. Tickets may be obtained online atwww.annapolissymphony.org. Click “Box Office.” All tickets may also be ordered by calling the Annapolis Symphony Box Office at 410-263-0907. Inquiries may be emailed to [email protected].

