Arundel Mills welcomes Under Armour Factory House

Under Armour officially opened the doors of its new Factory House location at Arundel Mills, Maryland’s largest outlet shopping, dining and entertainment destination, owned by Simon, a global leader in premier shopping, dining and entertainment destinations. The hometown favorite brand, with local roots and global reach, Under Armour will celebrate its grand opening weekend with special giveaways and events, including an appearance by Baltimore Orioles outfielder, Trey Mancini.

“Under Armour is a globally-recognized brand that grew up right in our backyard,” said Gene Condon, Vice President and General Manager at Arundel Mills. “Located a short drive away from its global headquarters in Baltimore, the new location provides more Marylanders with an opportunity to purchase quality performance apparel, footwear and accessories. Beyond its product, the Factory House brings with it a level of high energy that complements our current mix of tenants.”

Baltimore Orioles outfielder and Under Armour athlete, Trey Mancini, will sign autographs for the first 100 fans during the store’s grand opening celebration on Friday, June 16 at 10:30 a.m. On Saturday from 10 a.m.-4 p.m., the store will feature a DJ and customers can compete for prizes in an Under Armour trivia contest. Guests will also receive a free customized tee with a $50 purchase, while supplies last.

The 8,500-square-foot-store will feature the brand’s signature performance gear. The originator of performance footwear, apparel and equipment, Under Armour has revolutionized how athletes across the world dress. Designed to make all athletes better, the brand’s innovative products are sold worldwide to athletes of all levels.

The addition of Under Armour is just one of the new-to-the market retail tenants to come to Arundel Mills this season. Expanded retail options, new food concepts and a redesigned food pavilion, central to the mall’s extensive transformation, also will soon debut.

Category: Businesses, LIFE IN THE AREA, Local News, NEWS