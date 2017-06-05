Arundel Mills welcomes Polo Ralph Lauren to the fold

Arundel Mills, Maryland’s largest outlet shopping, dining and entertainment destination welcomed Polo Ralph Lauren Factory Store on May 19. The 11,883-square foot store features the brand’s authentic signature styles for men, women and children and offers premium lifestyle products including apparel and accessories.

“We couldn’t be more thrilled to welcome Polo Ralph Lauren Factory Store to the center,” said Alexandra Tighe, director of marketing and business development at Arundel Mills. “Polo Ralph Lauren Factory Store’s reputation and distinctive image adds a new level of luxury to our current retail mix and aligns with our primary goal to offer our customers a wide variety of the products they love at prices they can afford.”

One of America’s most iconic designers, Ralph Lauren Corp is a global leader in the design, marketing, and distribution of premium lifestyle products. A favorite with the fashion-forward customer, Polo Ralph Lauren Factory Store adds another dimension to the center’s already robust list of renowned retailers including recently opened kate spade new york, Coach, Michael Kors, Neiman Marcus Last Call, J. Crew Factory Store and Saks Fifth Avenue OFF 5TH.

The addition of Polo Ralph Lauren Factory Store is just one of the new-to-the market retail tenants coming to Arundel Mills this season. Expanded retail options, new food concepts and a redesigned food pavilion central to the mall’s extensive transformation also will soon debut.

