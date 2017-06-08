Arts Council accepting nominations for 2017 Annie Awards

The Arts Council of Anne Arundel County is now accepting nominations for the 2017 Annie Awards. The Annie Awards were created in 2000 to recognize the contributions of local artists, educators, and arts patrons who reside in Anne Arundel County. There are eight awards in eight categories: Literary Arts, Visual Arts, Historic Arts, Arts Patron, Arts Philanthropist, Performing Arts, Arts Educator and Lifetime Achievement. Nomination forms are available online at the Arts Council of Anne Arundel County website: www.acaac.org. The forms are easy to fill out by going to this link https://www.acaac.org/programs/annie-awards/annie-awards-submission-form/ and utilizing additional links you may have to share images, writing and articles that will support your nomination.

Many past Annie Award recipients have been artists, poets, and performers of national stature who have enriched the community by their presence. Other Annie Award recipients have quietly supported art projects and mentored students, never anticipating recognition. Past Annie recipients have included: jazz musician, the late Charlie Byrd, former Annapolis Mayor Ellen Moyer, novelist Lucia Clair Robson, artist Lee Boynton, musician Maggie Sansone, historian and journalist Janice Hayes Williams, and arts patron and community volunteer Anna Greenberg.

Art educators that have been honored include: Rick Malmgren, Deborah Banker, and Diane Bragdon. The purpose of the Annie awards is to highlight the accomplishment of artists, educators, and art supporters to inspire and to promote the arts and historic preservation in Anne Arundel County.

The deadline for submitting nominations is June 15, 2017. There is no limit on the number of people you may nominate. Multiple letters of support are encouraged.

