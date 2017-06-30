Another shooting at My Place Bar in Odenton, police seek witnesses

On June 30, 2017 at approximately 2:11 a.m., officers responded for a shooting at My Place Bar located at 1676 Annapolis Rd, Odenton. When officers arrived they located a 35 year old male victim in the parking lot, suffering from a non-life threatening gunshot wound to the upper body. He was transported to University of Maryland Shock Trauma and is stable condition.

Through investigation it was learned that there was an altercation at the bar and all patrons were asked to leave. Once the bar was empty, one gun shot was heard outside the bar. The victim was uncooperative and could not provide any information. The investigation is ongoing and Western District Detectives are asking anyone with information to call 410-222-6155. Citizens can remain anonymous by calling the tip line at 410-222-4700.

