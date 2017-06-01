Anne Arundel County Police investigating double homicide in Shady Side

Anne Arundel County Police investigators are at the scene of homicide in the area of Scott Town Road and Nick Road in ShadySide.

The victims are an adult male and adult female (no further info at this time); both suffering from apparent gun shot wounds.

Police believe the shooting occurred at approximately 1am.

This is very preliminary information and more details will be provided as soon as possible. Police are asking anyone with any information to 911 immediately.

Related

Category: Breaking News, Crime News, NEWS, Post To FB