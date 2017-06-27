Anne Arundel County Animal Control participating in statewide cat adoption event

To save and find homes for the thousands of homeless cats and kittens Millersville and all across Maryland, Anne Arundel County Animal Control is teaming up with 15 other shelters in the state to participate in the first-ever Maryland 2,000 Saving Lives Across Maryland adoption event.

Anne Arundel County Animal Control got a jump start on some of the other local shelters when we became full in June 2017 therefore adult cats and kittens (over 12 weeks of age) have been free since June 16, 2017. Kittens are currently available for adoption for just $14.00 and getting adopted fast so don’t wait to stop by. Beginning July 1st through July 31st, Anne Arundel County Animal Control and the participating shelters will be waiving adoption fees for ALL felines with the collective goal of finding homes for at least 2,000 unwanted cats and kittens across the state:

Animal Welfare League of Queen Anne’s County Howard County Animal Control & Adoption Center Baltimore County Animal Services Humane Society of Carroll County Baltimore County Humane Society Humane Society of Harford County BARCS Humane Society of Washington County Caroline County Humane Society Maryland SPCA Cecil County Animal Services Talbot Humane Society City of College Park Animal Control Tri County Animal Shelter Frederick County Div. of Animal Control & Pet Adoption

Cats of all ages and personalities will be available for adoption, including kittens who are born during the warm summer months, known as Kitten Season.

“Kitten season is a busy time for animal shelters, like ours, in Maryland,” said Robin Catlett, Administrator, Anne Arundel County Animal Control. “This surge of kittens and moms coming into our already full shelters makes it critical that we find them all homes so we can continue to take in other cats and kittens who need our help.”

The Maryland 2,000 Saving Lives Across Maryland joint adoption event was organized by members of the Baltimore Animal Welfare Alliance (BAWA) partnering shelters, Baltimore Animal Rescue & Care Shelter (BARCS), Baltimore County Animal Services, Baltimore Humane Society and the Maryland SPCA.

“Each June since 2009, the four BAWA shelters held the Baltimore 500: A Race to Save Lives to collectively find homes for at least 500 felines in the Baltimore area,” explained Jim Peirce, executive director of the Maryland SPCA. “With so many cats across the state needing homes, BAWA reached out to shelters all across Maryland asking them to join us in a new statewide adoption event, the Maryland 2,000.”

Regular adoption procedures still apply. For more information about adopting from Anne Arundel County Animal Control or more information about the Maryland 2,000 Saving Lives Across Maryland, visit www.aacounty.org/animalcontrol

