Annapolis Yacht Sales named Mercruiser and Mercury Outboard Engine dealer

| June 25, 2017
Rams Head

Annapolis Yacht Sales has announced that they have been named a Mercruiser and Mercury Outboard Engine Dealer! Mercruiser and Mercury engine Sales, Parts and Service will now be available at their Kent Island Office, conveniently located at Bay Bridge Marina.

“We are excited to be able to add Mercruiser and Mercury to the list of premium engine lines Annapolis Yacht Sales offers and services at our growing Kent Island Facility. This addition gives us the opportunity to assist and address the needs of our current customers as well as the service and warranty needs of the entire marine community,” said Tom Turner – Powerboat Service Manager.

 

Annapolis Yacht Sales Kent Island

