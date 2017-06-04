Annapolis Towne Centre announces summer lineup of free concerts
Annapolis Towne Centre at Parole is hosting its Free Friday Night Summer Concert Series all summer long. The outdoor series is running every Friday through August 25, and showcases talent from a wide range of musical genres. Each concert starts at 7:00 p.m. on Towne Centre Boulevard, and features a food market and beer and wine garden, hosted by a different restaurant within the center each week.
Guests are encouraged to bring their own chairs and blankets and to grab dinner at one of the centre’s several eateries. Rain dates are Sundays from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.
6/9: Weird Science*
Annapolis’ own high energy 80’s rock.
*Also featuring Fish For A Cure’s Pre-Concert Happy Hour. For tickets, visit fishforacure.org.
6/16: Edwin Ortiz y La Mafia Del Guaguanco
Salsa music at its best.
6/23: Doug Segree Band
Acoustic guitar, spirited vocals and great songs about life.
6/30: Chanssez
Motown sound featuring hits from the 60’s and 70’s
7/7: Kelly Bell Band
An electrifying combo of hip-hop, funk and blues.
Voted “best band” in the Mid-Atlantic.
7/14: Ruthie and the Wranglers
Rockin’ American roots music.
7/21: Misspent Youth
Danceable rock, from current hits to classics.
7/28: Second Hand News
Faithfully recreating the music of Fleetwood Mac.
8/4: Blue Suede Bop
Rockabilly, honkey tonk, Americana, rock from the ‘50s & ‘60s and more.
8/11: Dublin 5
Celtic rock band performing traditional Irish music and favorite rock.
8/18: Pete Best and Peterbuilt
Original country rock band from Annapolis.
8/25: The Reagan Years*
One of the East Coast’s premier 80’s tribute bands.
*Also featuring a Rockin’ Raffle benefitting the AASPCA.
FOR INFO: Go to visitatc.com or follow the centre on Facebook.
