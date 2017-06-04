“Mike
“O'Brien's
“Stella

Annapolis Towne Centre announces summer lineup of free concerts

| June 4, 2017
Rams Head

Annapolis Towne Centre at Parole is hosting its Free Friday Night Summer Concert Series all summer long. The outdoor series is running every Friday through August 25, and showcases talent from a wide range of musical genres. Each concert starts at 7:00 p.m. on Towne Centre Boulevard, and features a food market and beer and wine garden, hosted by a different restaurant within the center each week.

Guests are encouraged to bring their own chairs and blankets and to grab dinner at one of the centre’s several eateries. Rain dates are Sundays from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

 

                     6/9: Weird Science*

Annapolis’ own high energy 80’s rock.

                    *Also featuring Fish For A Cure’s Pre-Concert Happy Hour. For tickets, visit fishforacure.org.

 

                     6/16: Edwin Ortiz y La Mafia Del Guaguanco

                     Salsa music at its best.

 

                     6/23: Doug Segree Band

                     Acoustic guitar, spirited vocals and great songs about life.

 

                     6/30: Chanssez

                     Motown sound featuring hits from the 60’s and 70’s

 

                     7/7: Kelly Bell Band

                     An electrifying combo of hip-hop, funk and blues.

                     Voted “best band” in the Mid-Atlantic.

 

                     7/14: Ruthie and the Wranglers

                     Rockin’ American roots music.

 

                     7/21: Misspent Youth

                     Danceable rock, from current hits to classics.

 

                     7/28: Second Hand News

                     Faithfully recreating the music of Fleetwood Mac.

 

                     8/4: Blue Suede Bop

                     Rockabilly, honkey tonk, Americana, rock from the ‘50s & ‘60s and more.

 

                     8/11: Dublin 5

                     Celtic rock band performing traditional Irish music and favorite rock.

 

                     8/18: Pete Best and Peterbuilt

                     Original country rock band from Annapolis.

 

                     8/25: The Reagan Years*

                     One of the East Coast’s premier 80’s tribute bands.

                     *Also featuring a Rockin’ Raffle benefitting the AASPCA.

 

 

FOR INFO:   Go to visitatc.com or follow the centre on Facebook.

Category: Entertainment, Events, LIFE IN THE AREA, Local News, MUSIC & ENTERTAINMENT, NEWS, Post To FB

About the Author ()

Eye On Annapolis is a community based site focusing strictly on Anne Arundel County. These staff postings are general news postings made by our team of bloggers throughout the day and are not attributed to any one particular staff person.
«
“Watermark