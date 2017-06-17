“Mike
“O'Brien's
“Stella

Annapolis Police seeking man who robbed Wells Fargo branch on Bay Ridge Road

| June 17, 2017
Rams Head

On June 17, 2017 at 12:30 p.m. the Annapolis Police Department received a report of a bank robbery in the 900 block of Bay Ridge Road. Officers responded to the Wells Fargo and spoke to employees.  Employees reported that a man entered the bank, approached a teller and demanded money.  The man said he had a gun, though none was displayed.  The man fled the bank and was not located.

The suspect is described as a man with a short white and grey beard, he was last seen wearing a navy blue New York Yankees hat with a sticker still on the brim, glasses, a royal blue polo shirt, and pants.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Annapolis Police Department Detective Corporal Andrew Ascione at 443-949-2879 or [email protected] You can also call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-877-7LOCKUP and submit an anonymous tip.  If your tip leads to an arrest or indictment you may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $2,000.

Category: Crime News, NEWS, Post To FB

About the Author ()

Eye On Annapolis is a community based site focusing strictly on Anne Arundel County. These staff postings are general news postings made by our team of bloggers throughout the day and are not attributed to any one particular staff person.
«
»
“Watermark