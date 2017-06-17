Annapolis Police seeking man who robbed Wells Fargo branch on Bay Ridge Road

On June 17, 2017 at 12:30 p.m. the Annapolis Police Department received a report of a bank robbery in the 900 block of Bay Ridge Road. Officers responded to the Wells Fargo and spoke to employees. Employees reported that a man entered the bank, approached a teller and demanded money. The man said he had a gun, though none was displayed. The man fled the bank and was not located.

The suspect is described as a man with a short white and grey beard, he was last seen wearing a navy blue New York Yankees hat with a sticker still on the brim, glasses, a royal blue polo shirt, and pants.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Annapolis Police Department Detective Corporal Andrew Ascione at 443-949-2879 or [email protected] You can also call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-877-7LOCKUP and submit an anonymous tip. If your tip leads to an arrest or indictment you may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $2,000.

