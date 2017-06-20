Annapolis man arrested, charged, after striking MSP Trooper

A Maryland state trooper working routine patrol last night was struck by a drunk driver in Annapolis.

The impaired driver is identified as Michael Osley, of Annapolis, Md. Osley was driving a red 2006 Honda Element. He was arrested and charged with driving under the influence, reckless driving, negligent driving and other traffic related violations. Osley was uninjured in the crash.

The trooper is identified as Trooper First Class Yurkevich, who is assigned to the Annapolis Barrack. He was transported by the Anne Arundel Fire Department to the Anne Arundel Medical Center where he was treated and later released.

Shortly before 8:00 p.m. last night, TFC Yurkevich was working routine patrol, driving in the area of Route 665/Aris T. Allen Boulevard and Riva Road. While he was taking the ramp from southbound Route 665 to eastbound Riva Road, Osley failed to drive right of the center as he was traveling in the northbound Rt. 665 to Riva Road direction. Osley struck the front passenger side of TFC Yurkevich’s Maryland State Police marked SUV.

Emergency medical service personnel responded to the scene along with troopers from the Annapolis Barrack. Osley was subsequently placed under arrest at the scene and transported to the Glen Burnie Barrack for processing.

Related

Category: Crime News, Local News, NEWS, Post To FB