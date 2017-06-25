Annapolis firefighter’s battle with Leukemia spurs marrow donor drive on July 1

Josh Snyder is an Annapolis Firefighter who is in a battle. To be honest, he’s much rather be battling flames, but he is battling for his life. Josh, an 11 year veteran of the department has Myelofibrosis, a form oof Leukemia.

Married with two children, his doctors have determined that he needs a bone marrow transplant.

Thankfully with the assistance of BeTheMatch.org, a match was found, and in August Josh will undergo this life-saving procedure.

His fellow firefighters say, because of bone marrow donors Josh will get a second chance. Sadly many people stricken with this disease are unable to find matches and have arranged for a bone marrow donor drive that will take place at the Eastport Fire Station on July 1, 2017 from 12 noon to 4:00pm.

If you are between 18 and 44 years old, please consider coming out to see if you could help save a life. The testing is simple–a cheek swab is all it takes.

And because we are a community Mission BBQ has generously agreed to supply some food at the drive and Heroes Pub will offer a 25% discount to anyone who was tested!

Come out on July 1!

