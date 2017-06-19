Annapolis Fire Department receives highest rating from national organization

Annapolis Mayor Michael Pantelides announced that an improved rating by the Insurance Services Office (ISO) to the Annapolis Fire Department may mean lower insurance premiums for Annapolis property owners.

The ISO, a national agency that provides underwriting and claim information for fire departments, issued Annapolis a Class 1 rating on a scale of one to ten, which is a very difficult rating to achieve.

“This rating reflects the dedication and excellent service that our Annapolis Fire Department offers to our residents,” Mayor Pantelides said. “Congratulations to Chief Stokes and to the department for your unwavering commitment to the citizens of Annapolis.”

Annapolis and Baltimore City are the only two districts that are rated Class 1 in the State of Maryland.

Fire Chief David Stokes said he has been working on this upgrade since receiving the Class 2 rating in 2012. “Annapolis is now one of only 242nd out of 45,300 fire districts in the nation that has achieved a Class 1 rating, and I am proud of our team for their diligence and perseverance when it came to achieving the remarkably high standards,” Chief Stokes said.

An ISO Class 1 Fire Department is one that provides excellent fire protection to the community. According to the ISO, the ratings are based upon several criteria including a community’s emergency communications systems, water supply, fire prevention efforts, and public fire safety education programs.

For individuals and businesses that have insurance carriers that use ISO to set fire insurance rates, you should see a reduction. Commercial rates should drop about 3% and individuals will see rates drop about 1%. ISO will notify the underwriters about the new fire class rating. When the insurance comes up for renewal or a new policy is written, fire insurance rates will be reduced at that time.

A rating of 10 indicates that the community fails to meet minimum requirements, such as having a formal fire department that serves a specific area. A fire department that achieves a Class 1 rating may display the rating on patches and equipment.

