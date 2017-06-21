Quickly becoming the premier stop for arena and major concert hall shows, LCD Soundsystem has chosen The Anthem for their upcoming tour. The band will appear at D.C.’s newest venue October 17. Their new album, American Dream, will be released September 1 on Columbia Records/DFA. Quickly becoming the premier stop for arena and major concert hall shows,has chosenfor their upcoming tour. The band will appear at D.C.’s newest venue October 17. Their new album, American Dream, will be released September 1 on Columbia Records/DFA.

9:30 Club, Merriweather Post Pavilion and Lincoln Theatre during normal box office hours. Tickets for LCD Soundsystem’s show at The Anthem go on sale Friday, June 23 at 10am through ticketfly.com and at the, Merriweather Post Pavilion and Lincoln Theatre during normal box office hours.

9:30 Club. “I’m not sure where it would have fit otherwise. I can’t wait to see James’ face when he walks in.” “This was exactly the kind of band we built this place for,” said Seth Hurwitz, chairman of I.M.P. and co-owner of The Anthem and the. “I’m not sure where it would have fit otherwise. I can’t wait to see James’ face when he walks in.”

Last week, I.M.P. announced that The Anthem will open its doors at The Wharf on D.C.’s Southwest Waterfront October 12, 2017 for the first time with hometown favorite Foo Fighters, and Lorde will play the venue while on her arena tour April 8.

With its capacity and full-arena production capabilities, The Anthem will be the arena alternative. After taking a tour of The Anthem recently, Foo Fighters’ Dave Grohl said, “The new place is set to become the number one venue in America. It has the illusion of a stadium, but the intimacy of a nightclub. It’s perfect. From a production standpoint it’s got everything an arena-touring band would need, but it offers a tighter vibe with an audience than those bigger rooms.”

Over the next several weeks, I.M.P. will announce many more shows that will play The Anthem this year.

9:30 Club does, with a moveable stage and backdrop, virtually undetectable between one capacity and another. Just blocks from the National Mall, The Anthem will cost $60 million to build and is part of The Wharf, the waterfront development by PN Hoffman and Madison Marquette. The Anthem will have a flexible capacity of anywhere from 2,500 to a maximum of 6,000, with many seated and general admission configurations. It accomplishes this as thedoes, with a moveable stage and backdrop, virtually undetectable between one capacity and another.

