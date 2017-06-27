All the info you need for the Annapolis Fourth of July Celebration

Annapolis Mayor Michael Pantelides invites all residents to the Annapolis 4th of July parade and fireworks on Tuesday, July 4th. The parade will begin at 6:30 p.m. at Amos Garrett Boulevard and proceed along West Street, around Church Circle, and down Main Street.

The fireworks show will begin at approximately 9:15 p.m. Main Street and the Spa Creek Bridge (from Eastport to downtown) will be closed to traffic beginning at 5 p.m. and remain closed until the conclusion of the fireworks, at approximately 10 p.m.

Here is a list of parking options in the area:

Normal parking rates apply for these four garages

Hillman Garage – 150 Gorman St – (entrance on Duke of Gloucester also)

Park Place Garage – One Park Place

Knighton Garage – 1A Colonial Avenue

Gotts Garage – 25 Northwest Street – (entrance on Calvert Street also)

Free parking will be available at:

The DNR Parking Lot on Herbert M. Sachs Blvd.

The State Parking Garage – known as the Calvert Street Garage at 19 St John’s Street

The State Parking Lot at the Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium. (Gates will be open for all State employees and their guests)

The city will run a loop using two shuttles, from 4 p.m. to midnight, between Gate 6 for the State employee parking lot at the Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium, the DNR parking lot, the Calvert Street garage, and Lawyer’s Mall.

Two Circulators will run the normal route from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. At 5 p.m. Main Street will close, so the Circulators will drop off and pick up at the top of Main Street from 5 p.m. to Midnight.

The two shuttle busses and the Circulators are free.

Parking Restrictions

Beginning at 4 p.m. and extending until about 10:30 p.m., parking will be prohibited and violators may be towed from the following areas:

City Dock

Main Street

Randall Street

Market Space

Both sides of Severn Avenue between First and Burnside Streets

East side of First, Second and Third Streets between Severn and Chester Avenues

South side of Chesapeake and Chester Avenues between Riverview Avenue and

Burnside Street

Bay Ridge Avenue between Sixth and Burnside Streets

Bembe Beach Road from Awald Road to end

Road Restrictions and Closures

In Eastport, vehicular traffic into the north side of the Eastport Peninsula will be restricted between 6 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. Pedestrian traffic will be permitted. Roadblocks will be set up at 6 p.m. at Sixth Street and Severn Avenue denying access to downtown via the Spa Creek Bridge.

Prince George Street will be posted “Resident Only Parking” from Craig Street to Maryland Avenue from 2 p.m. to midnight. East Street will be posted “Resident Only Parking” from Prince George Street to King George Street from 2 p.m. to midnight. Randall Street will be posted “Resident Only Parking” from Prince George Street to King George Street from 2 p.m. to midnight.

Vehicular traffic will be denied access to the downtown area beginning at 5 p.m. until approximately 10:30 p.m. Road blocks will also be set up in the following locations:

King George Street and College Avenue

Prince George Street and College Avenue

North Street and College Avenue

Church Circle and Main Street

Duke of Gloucester Street at Conduit Street, at Green Street, at St. Mary’s Street and at Compromise Street.

Traffic will be allowed to flow down Duke of Gloucester Street from Church Circle and into Eastport via one lane (not into downtown Annapolis) until 9 p.m. At that time, Duke of Gloucester Street will be closed to ensure pedestrian safety and to facilitate the movement of foot traffic leaving the area after the fireworks display.

Boating Restrictions

The draw span of the Spa Creek Bridge (into Eastport) will be closed to boat traffic from 8:30 p.m. to 11 p.m. Because of the anticipated crowded conditions, boaters are urged to select their preferred viewing area anchorage early and are also warned to avoid the 1,000-foot Safety Zone around the fireworks barge. For questions about boat restrictions during the fireworks, contact the City Harbormaster’s Office at 410-263-7973.

The consumption of alcoholic beverages on the streets and sidewalks in Annapolis is prohibited. Alcoholic beverages are also prohibited at Susan Campbell Park. Fireworks (including sparklers) are prohibited at Susan Campbell Park along with the firing of pyrotechnics and flares.

