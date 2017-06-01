After sale, O’Callaghan Hotel closing on October 1 for renovations

Eye On Annapolis has learned that the O’Callaghan Hotel on West Street is planning on closing their doors on October 1, 2017.

A guest with a reservation for the Navy Vs Air Force football game on October 7th said that they just received a refund of their deposit with the notation that the hotel would be closing on October 1.

October will be a big month for Annapolis as it is host to two home Navy football games and the Unites States Sailboat Show (October 5-9) and the United States Powerboat Show (October 12-15).

We spoke with an individual with knowledge of the issue who confirmed that the hotel was indeed sold, and that the new owners are embarking on a renovation. It is unknown who the new owners are, what flag (brand) the hotel will fly, or how extensive the renovations will be.

We reached out to management at O’Callaghan and our calls were not returned.

