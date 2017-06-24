AAMC Foundations honors new Annapolitans with room dedication

The Anne Arundel Medical Center (AAMC) Foundation is pleased to announce the dedication of AAMC’s Domestic Violence Forensic Exam Room, located in the medical center’s Emergency Department, in honor of New Annapolitans, an all-volunteer club of 700 members and sponsors of the greater Annapolis area.

Since 2005, the New Annapolitans club has supported AAMC’s Abuse and Domestic Violence Program through various fundraising initiatives and, to date, has contributed $52,000 to the program.

“We are thankful to the New Annapolitans club for their support over the years of Anne Arundel Medical Center’s Abuse and Domestic Violence Program,” says Jan Wood, Foundation President and Chief Development Officer at AAMC. Their support helps us sustain this critically important program for our community. We are proud to dedicate our Domestic Violence Forensic Exam Room in their honor.”

“We all have a desire to help others and providing assistance to those impacted by abuse and domestic violence is very rewarding,” says Tessie Ballard, member of the New Annapolitans’ Community Outreach group. “It’s exactly what community outreach was designed to do. To have the club’s name on the new room is such an honor.”

In addition to AAMC’s Abuse and Domestic Violence Program, the New Annapolitans club provides support for other area organizations and programs, including Anne Arundel Community College, the Lighthouse Shelter and Harmony House.

On October 18, the club will host a Game Day fundraiser event from 11 am to 3:30 pm. Guests will enjoy a light lunch, a variety of games and a 50/50 raffle. The event is open to the public and will be held at Temple Beth Shalom, located at 1461 Baltimore Annapolis Blvd., Arnold, Md. For more information, contact Susan Levin at [email protected].

AAMC’s Abuse and Domestic Violence Program offers professionally trained staff to help victims of domestic violence. To learn more about the program, call 443-481-1209 or e-mail [email protected].

