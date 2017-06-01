AAMC first Maryland healthcare facility to be named “bicycle friendly”

The League of American Bicyclists has designated Anne Arundel Medical Center (AAMC) a Bronze Bicycle Friendly BusinessSM (BFBSM). AAMC joins nearly 1,350 visionary businesses, government agencies, and Fortune 500 BFBs across the country, including 34 new and renewing this spring.

AAMC is the first healthcare organization in Maryland, and first business in Anne Arundel County, to receive the BFB designation. AAMC was recognized at the primary Bike to Work Day event for Annapolis and Anne Arundel County on Friday, May 19, at the Annapolis Market House.

“As we celebrate National Bike Month and Bike to Work Week, the League of American Bicyclists is excited to recognize a new class of businesses that are making their communities safer, happier, healthier, and more sustainable through bicycling,” says Amelia Neptune, director of the Bicycle Friendly America program. “We applaud this new round of Bicycle Friendly Businesses, including Anne Arundel Medical Center, for leading the charge in creating a more bicycle-friendly America for everyone.”

AAMC encourages bicycling as an easy option for transportation, and works in partnership with Bicycle Advocates for Annapolis and Anne Arundel County (BikeAAA) to bring safe biking to its employees and local community. AAMC provides guests and employees amenities such as secure, convenient, and high-quality bike parking and, in 2014, the medical center designated a portion of its campus to the East Coast Greenway, a nearly 3,000-mile urban trail system linking East Coast cities from Maine to Florida.

“We are honored to be the first business in Anne Arundel County to receive the Bicycle Friendly Business designation,” says Victoria Bayless, president and CEO of AAMC. “Promoting active transportation such as biking or walking to work aligns with our mission to improve the health of our community as well as our employees.”

Moving forward, AAMC will have access to a variety of tools and technical assistance from the League of American Bicyclists to become even more bicycle friendly.

