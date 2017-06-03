AACPS honors AACC for partnership

Anne Arundel Community College (AACC) received a top honor at the 2017 Excellence in Education banquet presented by Anne Arundel County Public Schools (AACPS) and the Anne Arundel County Chamber of Commerce April 26 in Linthicum.

AACC’s Homeland Security and Criminal Justice Institute in the School of Business and Law was recognized as Business Partner of the Year for a business with more than 50 employees. This award recognizes partnerships that significantly support students and/or school communities with donations of time, resources and opportunities.

The Homeland Security Signature Program at Meade High School, which nominated AACC, offers high school students thematic courses and co-curricular, workforce-relevant experiences. Students study technology and policies related to homeland security and emergency management. They also experience workshops, public speaking engagements, internships and professional networking.

“Many thanks to Tyrone Powers, director of the institute, for his leadership and vision, and to the entire homeland security and criminal justice team for their hard work and dedication to partnering with Meade High School, providing educational and career opportunities to the students in the program,” said Karen L. Cook, dean of AACC’s School of Business and Law. “What a wonderful acknowledgement of a terrific partnership!”

The 31st annual Excellence in Education banquet honored local businesses that have forged critical partnerships with schools across the county, directly benefitting AACPS’ 81,000 students. At this event, nominees for the 2017 AACPS Teacher of the Year and Independent School Teacher of the Year also were recognized.

