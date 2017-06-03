AACC’s LPN program earns high marks once again

The Licensed Practical Nursing (LPN) program at Anne Arundel Community College has earned high marks as one of the top three LPN programs in Maryland for 2017, according to rankings recently released by PracticalNursing.org.

AACC’s LPN program was ranked third among 10 at community colleges across the state. Of the 10 state-approved practical nursing programs in Maryland, PracticalNursing.org ranked the top five, based on state test results and National Council Licensure Examination for Practical Nurses (NCLEX-PN) pass rates for the last five years. The NCLEX-PN exam is used by state boards of nursing to test proficiency and grant licensure for each licensed practical nurse.

“Our students are extremely successful on PN-NCLEX, with 100 percent first-time pass rate for the last three years,” said Beth Batturs Martin, director of Nursing and Health Care Initiatives at AACC. She said the program, which started in 2007, graduates around 10 to 15 students a year. “Student success is contributed to student and faculty dedication,” she said.

The website, which states it was built by nurses for future nurses, touts AACC’s nursing department as having an outstanding reputation and the express goal of preparing excellent nurses. Among the positives, students “practice simulated nursing skills in a college lab with state-of-the-art equipment” and “have continually exceeded national and state pass-rate averages.” To visit the website, click here.

This isn’t the first time AACC nursing has been recognized this year – the registered nursing program took the top spot out of a field of 25 surveyed by RegisteredNursing.org in February! That information can be found here.

AACC also offers a Patient Care Technician/Geriatric Nursing Assistant Certificate, several advanced placement programs, such as LPN to RN, paramedic to RN, veteran to RN; an Associate of Science degree in nursing and a certificate in practical nursing.

