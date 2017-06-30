30 students earn all-county dance honors

Thirty Anne Arundel County Public Schools middle school students have earned 2017-2018 All-County Dance honors for their efforts.

All-County dancers are selected by dance company directors at county middle schools. To qualify, dancers must perform at an advanced level, show leadership ability, maintain a cumulative grade-point average of 3.0 or higher through the third marking period of this school year, have excellent attendance at school and at rehearsals, and have danced for their company for the entire year.

The following middle school dancers were named All-County:

Ashley Beron, Grade 7, Magothy River Middle School Tia Bixler, Grade 7, Lindale Middle School Payton Buchner, Grade 7, Annapolis Middle School Allison Chung, Grade 8, Arundel Middle School Renee Doty, Grade 7, Severn River Middle School Brooklyn Foster, Grade 6, Arundel Middle School Melanie Frey, Grade 8, Old Mill Middle School North Moriah Hollins, Grade 7, Corkran Middle School Chloe Holmes, Grade 7, Crofton Middle School Brianna Howell, Grade 8, Marley Middle School Kayla Kroneberger, Grade 8, George Fox Middle School Julia Larsen, Grade 8, George Fox Middle School Grace LeCroy, Grade 7, Southern Middle School Lily Liberatore, Grade 7, Southern Middle School Anna Meek, Grade 7, Annapolis Middle School Devin Mowry, Grade 7, Corkran Middle School Dylan O’Connor, Grade 7, Crofton Middle School A’seye Potakey, Grade 8, Brooklyn Park Middle School Isabella Poteat, Grade 7, Brooklyn Park Middle School PVA Emma Robertson, Grade 8, Bates Middle School PVA Brianna Sanders, Grade 8, Magothy River Middle School Arpa Shahnazarian, Grade 7, Lindale Middle School Cailey Solano, Grade 8, Chesapeake Bay Middle School Jakiah Sorzano, Grade 8, Marley Middle School Arai Swartz, Grade 7, Severna Park Middle School Hope Terrell, Grade 8, MacArthur Middle School Alex Verbeek, Grade 8, Brooklyn Park Middle School PVA Lily von Rosenvinge, Grade 7, Bates Middle School PVA Makayla Williams, Grade 7, Brooklyn Park Middle School PVA Carly Zwick, Grade 7, Severn River Middle School



In addition, the following dancers were named Honorable Mention All-County: Amyah Anderson, Grade 8, Marley Middle School; Kaitlyn Bayne, Grade 8, George Fox Middle School; and Lindsey Tober, Grade 8, Magothy River Middle School.

Source : AACPS

