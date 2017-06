28 students earn all-county high school dance honors

Twenty-eight Anne Arundel County Public Schools high school students have earned 2017-2018 All-County Dance honors for their efforts.

All-County dancers are selected by dance company directors at county high schools. To qualify, dancers must perform at an advanced level, show leadership ability, maintain a cumulative grade-point average of 3.0 or higher through the third marking period of this school year, have excellent attendance at school and at rehearsals, and have danced for their company for the entire year.

The following high school dancers were named All-County:

Cora Annadale, Grade 11, Southern High School Eleanor Broglie, Grade 11, Annapolis High School Erin Daniel, Grade 11, South River High School Jasmine Caffee, Grade 10, Annapolis High School PVA Brittany Colgan, Grade 11, Arundel High School Ella Collings, Grade 11, Severna Park High School Nicole Connaughton, Grade 11, Meade High School Deven Fuller, Grade 10, Northeast High School Ebone Glenn, Grade 9, Meade High School Cameron Gore, Grade 11, South River High School Elizabeth Hines, Grade 11, Severna Park High School Melaina Jacoby, Grade 12, Broadneck High School Aryanna Jennifer, Grade 10, Annapolis High School PVA Andrea Johnson, Grade 11, Arundel High School Rachael Jones, Grade 10, North County High School Jenna Kasten, Grade 11, Severna Park High School Breauna Kelly, Grade 11, Glen Burnie High School Devon Kiem, Grade 12, Chesapeake High School Sarine LeCroy, Grade 11, Southern High School Natalie Moning, Grade 11, South River High School Makenzie Mori, Grade 10, Annapolis High School Amy Novak, Grade 12, Glen Burnie High School Madison Nutwell, Grade 11, Southern High School Emma Olin, Grade 11, Old Mill High School Jenna Segal, Grade 11, Old Mill High School Bella Smith, Grade 11, Arundel High School Savannah Suber, Grade 10, North County High School Izabelle Torres, Grade 11, Northeast High School



