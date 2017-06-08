2,166 graduate from AACC

An estimated 2,166 students graduated, receiving 2,331 degrees and certificates on Thursday, May 25, at the 55th Commencement of Anne Arundel Community College.

College officials said about 540 graduates participated in the Commencement ceremony which began at 7 p.m. under the tent on the athletic practice fields on the Arnold campus. In 2016, 2,148 graduates completed 2,409 degrees and certificates.

The college’s valedictorian will spoke at Commencement. The valedictorian, presidential scholar and student marshals are selected through interviews with students who earned a 4.0 GPA and took at least 50 credits at AACC. Not every qualified student chose to compete for these honors.

Valedictorian

This year’s valedictorian is Stephen Sala of Odenton. He earned an Associate of Applied Science degree in Information Assurance and Cyber Security, certificates in Network Security and Advanced Network Security, and is continuing his education at George Washington University, where he has earned a scholarship that includes working with the federal government.

Presidential Scholar

Danielle Kila of Severna Park was chosen as the 2017 Presidential Scholar. She earned an Associate of Arts degree in Transfer Studies and will continue her education by studying biology at the University of Maryland, Baltimore County. The recipient of this honor is a graduate who completed an associate degree program within two years.

Student Marshals

Leading the graduates are nine student marshals:

Elizabeth Broadnax of Glen Burnie earned an Associate of Arts degree in Transfer Studies.

Brett Clemons of Crofton earned an Associate of Applied Science degree in Architecture and Interior Design-Construction Management option, along with a Certificate in Architecture and Interior Design-Construction Management option.

Colby Hendrix of Glen Burnie earned an Associate of Applied Science degree in Paralegal Studies-Business.

Christina J. Kulp of Annapolis earned an Associate of Arts in Teaching-Secondary Education-English.

Michael Lewandowski of Odenton earned an Associate of Arts in Transfer Studies.

Martine R. Parode of Millersville earned an Associate of Arts in Transfer Studies.

Geraldine Scholl of Annapolis earned Associate of Arts in both Transfer Studies and Mathematics.

Scott Stanich of Davidsonville earned an Associate of Science in Mathematics.

Elly Vander Kolk of Hyattsville earned an Associate of Applied Science in Architecture and Interior Design- Interior Design Option.

In addition to these students, AACC recognized 608 students who are graduating with honors:

205 associate degree recipients are being graduated summa cum laude, with GPAs of 3.8-4.0.

170 associate degree recipients are being graduated magna cum laude, with GPAs of 3.6-3.79.

233 associate degree recipients are being graduated cum laude, with GPAs of 3.4-3.59.

The faculty is led by the Faculty Grand Marshal, chosen from among longtime faculty members who are retiring. This year’s Faculty Grand Marshal was Charles “Jolly” Davis, professor of math. Faculty marshals followed. They are the 2016 recipients of the League for Innovation’s John and Suanne Roueche Excellence in Teaching awards: Matthew Klos, associate professor, visual arts and humanities; Alycia Marshall, Ph.D., then chair of mathematics, now associate vice president for learning and academic affairs; Maureen McGonigle Kinsella, associate professor, nursing ; Gregory Schrader, Ph.D., professor, biology; and Mary Wallingsford, associate professor, cybersecurity, networking and digital forensics.

Related

Category: Local News, NEWS, Post To FB