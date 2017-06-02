2 more AACPS students win National Merit Scholarships

Tatiana Wu of South River High School and Davis Cook of Severna Park High School are the most recent students to be added to the impressive list of National Merit Scholars, announced recently by the National Merit Scholarship Corporation. The two seniors were chosen from a talented group of 15,000 students from across the country and are among 52 from the state of Maryland and 2,500 nationally. Each student will receive a single-payment scholarship worth $2,500 to pursue post-secondary studies.

Tatiana plans to study biomedical engineering while Davis will study software engineering.

Students earn the honor based on their excellent academic records, standardized test performances, school and community leadership, essay submissions, and high school recommendations.

With one other AACPS student already announced, the National Merit Scholarship Corporation will announce another 4,000 scholarship winners later this spring and this summer. In all, more than $32 million will be awarded to about 7,500 outstanding high school seniors in this year’s competition.

Source : AACPS

Related

Category: Local News, NEWS