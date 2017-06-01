1st Annapolis Mayoral Forum scheduled for June 28th

The first Mayoral Forum of the 2017 election cycle will be held at Rams Head Onstage on June 28th at 6:00pm.

Eye On Annapolis and The Maryland Crabs Podcast are presenting a community forum with all four Mayoral candidates–Mayor Mike Pantelides, Senator John Astle, Gavin Buckley, and Nevin Young.

Since it is a primary race at this point, the forum will be topical and focused on issues and platforms rather than specifics. Each candidate will be asked the same question for a response.

Of course, community input is essential and you can submit suggestions for questions to [email protected]. Questions should be focused so each candidate can answer.

There is no cost to attend; however, tickets are required and available on a first come first served basis here.

Rams Head will have a special menu for food and drink available for purchase. The doors will open at 6:00pm and the forum will begin promptly at 7:00pm.

In keeping with our desire to help the community, we are asking attendees to consider making a completely voluntary, tax-deductible contribution to We Care and Friends which does so much for the at-risk members of our community. Please bring a check (payable to We Care and Friends) or cash if you are able.

Remember, tickets are free, but limited. Get your ticket now.

