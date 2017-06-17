17 kick-ass women honored at the Annual TWIN Awards Ceremony

The 2017 TWIN Awards Ceremony was held on June 1st at the Westin Annapolis Hotel. The YWCA of Annapolis & Anne Arundel County is very proud to welcome the TWIN class of 2017 to a group of over 900 extraordinary and accomplished women. 250 guests were in attendance to celebrate the achievements and contributions of the 17 honorees receiving this prestigious award. These guests included keynote speaker Susan Aplin of Bambeco, as well as Delegate Pamela Beidle and Dr. George Arlotto – Superintendent of Anne Arundel County Public Schools. This year’s ceremony emcee, as well as a 2017 TWIN honoree, was Carrie Neuman of WRNR Radio.

Proceeds from the event provide direct support and critical resources to victims of domestic violence and sexual assault through the programs of the YWCA of Annapolis & Anne Arundel County, as well as funding of the Fresh Starts Capital Campaign to build a new safehouse shelter.

